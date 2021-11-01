U.S.-Canada border reopening: What travelers need to know

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — In one week, travelers from Canada will be permitted to enter the United States as long as they can present proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

On November 8, non-essential travelers can cross into the United States for the first time since March 20, 2020, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection imposed travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We are pleased to take another step toward easing travel restrictions at our borders in a manner that strengthens our economy and protects the health and safety of the American public,” DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a press release. “We continue working closely with our international partners to sustainably implement new rules for resuming travel.”

According to the DHS, travelers arriving at a U.S. land port of entry or ferry terminal hould be prepared to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination and verbally attest to their reason for travel.

Essential travel, including travel for lawful trade, emergency response and public health purposes, will not require proof of vaccination. However, in January, all inbound foreign national travels must be fully vaccinated and provide proof.

The DHS said travelers should plan for longer than normal wait times at U.S. border crossings.

Additional guidance is expected to be released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection ahead of the reopening.