Rutland, VT – As more snow is expected in the coming weeks, the U.S. Forest Service is gearing up for another snowmobile season. Green Mountain National Forest (GMNF) officials have been working to clear debris from trails but still ask riders to seek caution in the early season.

Snowmobiling is weather permitting and will run from December 16 through April 15, 2024. John Sinclair, Supervisor for the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests, says, “We are concerned about user safety. Patrols which are aimed at enforcing rules and regulations, monitoring trail conditions, and providing visitor information will occur throughout the Forest.”

The GMNF says they will continue to work and monitor alongside state officials, local law enforcement agencies, and the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST) to keep trails safe. GMNF and VAST maintain over 470 miles of trials in the snowmobile statewide network.

The statewide speed limit on state and federal land is 35 miles per hour. Operators must always maintain control of their snowmobile, keep to the right side, and wear helmets. All snowmobiles must be legally registered, have liability insurance, and purchase a VAST Trails Maintenance Assessment decal.

Riders are asked to exercise caution when operating on National Forest and Vermont lands this winter. GMNF officials remind everyone to heed all gates and signs and stay off closed roads and trials. Riders are also encouraged to always carry a flashlight, cell phone, food, and extra warm clothing in case of an emergency.

Trial conditions and closures can be found here.