Ultra-rare ‘cotton candy’ lobster caught in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WBRE/WYOU) — A rare “cotton candy” lobster was found over the weekend in Casco Bay, Maine.

The odds of landing this “once-in-a-lifetime catch” is estimated to be 1 in 100 million, according to Get Maine Lobster.







Images courtesy of Mark Murrell from Get Maine Lobster

Bill Coppersmith has been working with Get Maine Lobster for two years. However he has been lobstering for over four decades. He was on his boat in Casco Bay when he found the rarity in one of his lobster traps, Faith Yi, vice president of the company said.

Coppersmith named the lobster Haddie after one of his granddaughters.

Yi said Coppersmith and the Get Maine Lobster crew were sharing photos of their remarkable find while they were still on the boat. “Her cotton candy coloring, that looks pearlescent and almost opal-like, is the result of a genetic mutation,” Yi stated.

Because of Haddie’s unique coloring, she will not be sold or purchased for eating. Yi says she is currently in a tank in Portland, but there is an open call for interested aquariums to give her a home.