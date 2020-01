An Underhill woman is entitled to hunt and fish for free for the rest of her life.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says 42-year-old Elizabeth Grady won the 2019 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery. More than 13,000 tickets were purchased for the annual drawing.

The department says sales of the $2 tickets brought in more than $26,000 to support fish and wildlife conservation in Vermont.