Union workers protest layoffs of essential employees in Burlington

Union members gathered outside Burlington Public Works to protest cuts in essential services and possible layoffs. More than 45 unions came out to show support for city workers and say ‘no’ to layoffs especially of those workers who have provided essential services throughout the COVID-19 health crisis.

“We’re essential staffing, we’ve working hard we’ve been out in the trenches, especially when the virus came” said Damion Gilbert, president of the local AFSCME. “We’ve been making sure the trash is picked up, making sure the water’s running, dispatchers are getting calls, the streets are maintained. These are all the people that make sure these things are being done, but you don’t know it you don’t see it.”

Union workers say Mayor Miro Weinberger asked unions to reopen contracts and provide other economic concessions. If they didn’t, it could lead to layoffs of certain positions.

“We declined and we announced this picket to fight back,” said David Van Deusen, president of AFL-CIO. “Since then, the mayor backed down and said for now there won’t be layoffs, but he won’t give us a guarantee, so we are going to show that an attack on one is an attack on all.”

As they took the picket to City Hall, protesters say they’ll continue to fight for a green new deal that creates jobs, rather than cuts them.