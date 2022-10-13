Burlington, VT — Ahead of what is expected to be a busy travel season, some airlines are looking to hire more people to support their ground operations.

United Ground Express held a job fair Thursday with the goal of filling 25 positions in Burlington, including ramp agents and customer service reps. And Vermonters from all over the state came out.

Adriana Putregai, a South Burlington resident, said she’s a stay-at-hone mom who’s ready to get out of the house. “”My kids go to school in day care, and I want to start a new job,” she said. ” I don’t want to stay home.”

Owen Fournier of Fairfield is interested in the benefits, which include a 401k and free flights.

“Ever since my brother moved out, I haven’t been able to see him often except once every few years when he drives over,” he said. “Getting to see him and my uncle who also moved out here. It would be nice to get to talk with them again.”