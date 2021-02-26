University Mall shooting suspect arrested in Florida

News

by: Brittany Wier

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities have arrested 18 year-old Tyshane Smith for his apparent role in the University Mall shooting that happened on February 1st, 2021. Smith was arrested in Dade County, Florida Thursday following an extensive investigation.

At the time, South Burlington Police said Smith had fired five shots inside the mall during a dispute with someone. An innocent bystander was injured in the shooting. They were hit by a projectile that wasn’t a bullet.

Smith is currently being held in Dade County pending extradition proceedings.

