University Police in Plattsburgh respond to traffic stop video involving students of color

A traffic stop on Rugar Street is raising questions on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus. Thursday evening, University officers spotted a car operating without headlights.

We make traffic stops like this every night and unfortunately that night, the actions of the defendant dictated what next steps would be,” Police Chief Patrick Rascoe said.

Chief Rascoe says what should’ve been a routine stop, escalated quickly. We were not able to secure permission to show the video, but it shows the black female student being arrested and there are claims that she was forced into a police car. There was another passenger in the car.

Rascoe says the car’s registration was suspended, due to lack of insurance, and the inspection sticker was faulty. I asked Chief Rascoe about concern around campus, as to why the student was being touched.

“At some point she decided she wasn’t going to participate in the traffic and that she was leaving The officers words didn’t work and so one officer grabbed her by her wrist and two officers escorted her toward the police car”

Rascoe says the student was never placed in handcuffs, but she was arrested and released. In the immediate aftermath, the university president Alexander Enyedi released a statement that’s since been taken down, it says the students involved were traumatized by the event, and he’s committed to maintaining a safe and fair campus.

The PBA, the union representing University Police Officers says both the president and chief Rascoe ‘rushed to judgment, strongly implying that race was was the motivation for how the student was treated.”

Charges have been filed against the student for operating without headlights, suspended registration, and the false inspection sticker. She was also charged with resisting arrest. She did not respond to our request for an interview.