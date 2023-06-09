Temperatures are in the 40s/50s this morning alongside foggy, misty, and drizzly conditions. Roadways are a bit damp and visibility is a little low, so make sure to drive safe. Otherwise, light northerly breezes are in place on what is a partly to mostly cloudy morning.

The afternoon will offer up sunshine and showers, just as we experienced yesterday. One minute it could be raining and the next minute it could be sunny; make sure to have the umbrella and/or rain jacket ready. Highs will manage the lower to middle 60s with north winds of 5-10 mph. Patchy fog will redevelop overnight into Saturday morning as showers taper to just a few sprinkles.

As for the weekend, it’s another round of isolated showers, partly cloudy skies, and highs near 70 degrees. Sunday, partly to mostly sunny skies make a comeback but with the slight chance for an afternoon, mountain shower. There may also be some additional wildfire smoke in the sky to wrap up the weekend, but Sunday is still looking like the best day out of the two.

Any showers that fall between Friday and Sunday will likely tally an additional 0.10″ to 0.25″. It’s not much, but we could use all the rain we can get considering many more of us have slipped into abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions as of our latest drought monitor update.