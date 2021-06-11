Upcoming North Country Symposium event to discuss future of rural housing

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An upcoming online symposium will address a change expected to hit rural America.

As a part of the 18th Annual north Country Symposium “Foundations for North Country Resident Recruitment,” the event “Moving In, Moving Out, and Moving Over,” will discuss the future of rural housing in the region.

Returning to the symposium is University of Minnesota Researcher and Educator of Community Economics Ben Winchester, who will discuss how to advance local efforts to recruit residents as entrepreneurs, workforce and civic leaders.

According to St. Lawrence University, who is supporting the event, “urban dwellers” are now shifting and relocating to more rural areas following the COVID-19 pandemic, as regions like the North Country was viewed “as an ideal place to live, work, study, and play.”

To allow for this shift, initial efforts are being pursued to capture a migration, which will be further discussed by Winchester and Symposium participants to create action.

At the event, breakout sessions will discuss senior housing decisions, housing resources and actions to prepare for the wave of change.

Additionally, a jamboard will be utilized to capture thoughts, questions, and ideas.

Moving In, Moving Out, and Moving Over: The Future of Rural Housing will be held online on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration can be completed on the St. Lawrence University website.