80 percent of Vermont inmates at out-of-state prison test positive for COVID-19

The Vermont Department of Corrections has reported that 176 inmates have now tested positive for COVID-19 at an out-of-state prison in Mississippi.

Commissioner Jim Baker says that’s roughly 80 percent of the Vermont inmates currently held at the Tallahatchie Correctional Facility. He says one inmate is hospitalized and the department is closely watching four inmates. He says most of the Vermont inmates who have tested positive are asymptomatic and 119 are in medical recovery.

Three rounds of testing were conducted on July 31, August 6, and last Thursday. Officials are still waiting on that last round of testing, and the expectation is that more positive results will be reported.

“I’m in direct contact with the CEO of CoreCivic, and we have a direct understanding of what our needs are when it comes to testing,” Baker said. “Second of all, we sent staff down to Mississippi and we’re in conversations with sending down a second team to put eyes on the operations.”

Meanwhile, the State has been testing inmates and staff at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland after 6 inmates returning from Mississippi tested positive. 2 staff members did as well, and they’re still sick. No additional positive tests have been reported, but an additional round of testing is scheduled for tomorrow.