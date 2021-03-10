US senators reintroduce bill to make daylight saving time permanent

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — A bill that would make daylight saving time permanent across the country was introduced in the Senate on Tuesday.

Daylight saving time begins Sunday and lasts until Sunday, Nov. 7. It requires most of the country to ‘spring’ their clocks forward one hour, extending the amount of daylight at the end of each day.

“The call to end the antiquated practice of clock changing is gaining momentum throughout the nation,” said Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida. “Studies have shown many benefits of a year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is why the Florida legislature voted to make it permanent in 2018. I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, and give our nation’s families more stability throughout the year.”

Proponents of the bill say more daylight in the evenings results in fewer car crashes, fewer robberies, more children playing outside, and less energy usage.

Opponents of the bill say DST makes it hard on school children and parents who have to wait at the bus stop in dark hours of the morning.