Montpelier ranks 2nd in USA Today’s list of best small towns for shopping

Montpelier, VT – If you are looking for a good stay-cation option this summer, USA Today just named Vermont’s capital city the second-best small town for shopping in the country.

USA Today experts were looking for small towns with diverse places to eat and shop. This is the second year Montpelier has been ranked in the top 10. After a few weeks of voting, Montpelier found itself in the second spot.

“I think they should have been ranked number one. Maybe next year we’ll be ranked number one,” said a Montpelier shopper. She isn’t the only one who loves her town.

Karen Williams, owner of Woodbury Mountain Toys has been a big fan of Montpelier for more than 20 years.

“I was very thrilled and pleased and proud because we have a great town to come to (and) visit,” said Williams.

Around the corner is a vintage store owned and operated by a Montpelier native who says she’s pleased with the ranking.

“It’s not so surprising. There’s a sense of community and a sense of place here,” said Hannah Bean, owner of The Getup Vintage VT.

Perhaps that’s why lines trail out the doors and stores appeal to Vermonters many tastes and styles. During the Pandemic, Montpelier shops have even shown their support. Recently one launched a pay-what-you-can program to help feed those in need. Other businesses are working to expand outdoor dining into the streets.

“(It’s) a really challenging time but also really gratifying to see how businesses have responded,” said Dan Groberg, Executive Director of Montpellier Alive, which works to build up and celebrate the downtown area.

“You know, you always hear about Montpelier is the only capital without a McDonald’s or Starbucks or a Walmart but it’s great to see so many locally owned businesses,” said Groberg.

Gorberg says he’s proud of his city as it speaks to the people of Montpelier. It’s a place that is safe, accepting, supportive, and something for everyone on every corner.