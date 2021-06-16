USA’s “Rugby 7” player from Burlington trains for the Olympics

One young woman’s love of sports is taking her far. Possibly, the Olympics this July in Tokyo. The USA’s “Rugby 7” player from Burlington is training in San Diego, California for this next step in her career.

The star athlete is Ilona Maher.

“Rugby is such a cool sport in that you need to have a balance of power and fitness. You have to be as strong as you can, while also being as fast and as fit as you can,” she said.

Growing up, Ilona played several sports: basketball, field hockey, and softball before picking up rugby.

“As a fourth grader, she was starting on a fifth and sixth grade CYO basketball team,” said Mike S. Maher, Ilona’s Father. “Through playing sports, she developed this sense of distance and you could see it when she started playing field hockey. She understood the concept of giving and taking space from an opponent.”

It wasn’t until her senior year of high school that she found rugby and never looked back.

“I played a spring season of rugby in high school. In my first game, I scored a try, and I was like okay this is something I could really do,” said Ilona.

For Maher, rugby changed the course of life as she went on to play at Norwich University and beyond.

“I transferred to Quinnipiac University and their program there was top notch. It was fully funded from the school, so it really felt like I was playing a varsity sport. A Division 1 sport,” she said.

At Quinnipiac University, she received the MA Sorensen award, which is given to the best collegiate women’s rugby player in the nation.

“It was kind of my senior year of college when I was like you know I think I want to continue with rugby and see where I can take it,” said Ilona.

She spent her last semester at Quinnipiac competing in tournaments around the world – Peru, South Africa, Australia, Dubai – until she was recruited by the USA coach in Las Vegas in 2018.

“It’s been very impressive to me. She works out harder than anyone you know,” said Mr. Maher.

At the same time, Ilona was also working hard toward her degree. Today, she is a registered nurse.

“So a week after I graduated, I didn’t go to my graduation. I was like I got it, I made it. So I just headed out. and I’ve been training ever since then,” said Ilona.

She says rugby requires her to be fit and fast, but it’s something she loves to pursue.

“I love that it’s a very physical sport. We don’t get that from many women sports. A lot of them are very controlled, whereas you have men have football and lacrosse and sports that are very physical. And I love that, being a big women myself, I get to really translate that onto the field and use my power,” said Maher.

Maher says the Olympic roster will be announced Thursday. Her team will be taking 12 players and 3 replacements to compete July 29 – 31.