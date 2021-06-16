UVM announces new childcare program following closure of children’s school last year

The University of Vermont has established a partnership with the nonprofit Trinity Children’s Center in Burlington. It will secure spots for up to 50 children of UVM employees.

School leaders say 27 slots will be available this summer and the remaining 23 will open up over the next 2 academic years.

“50 slots is still definitely not going to meet the need and we recognize that,” said UVM provost Patricia Pelock. “We know there’s a big need for even the younger children.”

Pelock says the program will serve children ages 3-5. The university closed its Campus Children’s School last May, a childcare resource at the college, open for more than 80 years.

Pelock says it provided care for about 60 children, but says the location was not ideal, and costs were unsustainable.

“We just did not have the capacity to serve everyone,” she said. “It was highly expensive to the tune of losing half a million dollars a year on it.”

The child-care problem extends well beyond the UVM community. The state senate unanimously approved $12.7 million last month to ensure Vermonters have access to affordable, high-quality child care.