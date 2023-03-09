The University of Vermont men’s and women’s basketball teams will each host America East Conference championship games this weekend, the second time in three years that both teams have reached the title game.

The woman’s team is hosting Albany Friday evening for a rematch of last year’s women’s title, which was won by Albany. On Saturday, the men’s team will host UMass Lowell.

One more win each and they’ll both head to the NCAA Tournament.

The UVM men’s and woman’s teams won their conference championship games and advanced to to the NCAA tournament in the 2009-2010 season.