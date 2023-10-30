Burlington, VT- University of Vermont graduate students now employed by the university gathered on Mon. to deliver a letter to administration demanding, among other things, a universal minimum stipend at a living wage.

The Graduate Student Union, or GSU, held a rally on campus to mark the occasion.

Lily Russo-Savage, a Ph.D. student and organizer for GSU, said, “the really big message here is that UVM works because we do. We are workers and we do deserve to have a say in our contracts and how we are treated as workers.

The GSU represents more than 600 graduate student workers at UVM. They are following in the footsteps of other groups unionizing on campus, including faculty and staff, to assert that they deserve a seat at the bargaining table.

“We are looking to work with the university to make graduate students’ lives more attainable,” said Russo-Savage, “and that is really something that benefits the university in the long run.”

A letter was delivered to the administration detailing the demands of the GSU, which include a universal minimum stipend at a living wage, improved health benefits, accessible childcare for working parents, and increased protection for international students.

The University of Vermont estimates that at least 1 in 5 graduate students are food insecure.

The letter was signed in solidarity by the Vermont state legislature.

Addressing the organizing students Sen. Tanya Vyhovsky said, “Without you, there is no University of Vermont, stand down and recognize the rights of the student workers at the University of Vermont to organize, to be paid fairly, to have adequate benefits so that they can thrive here in Vermont.”

The University of Vermont has released the following statement regarding the formation of the GSU: “By its nature, a collective bargaining agreement can only address aspects of the university and student relationship that might fit into a narrow definition of ‘terms and conditions of employment.’ the unique relationship of graduate students with their faculty and departments is thus not well suited to representation by a union.”