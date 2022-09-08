Burlington VT- UVM Health Network announced on Thursday that Dr. Sunil Eappen will be its new president and chief executive officer.

Eappen will take over for Dr. John R. Brumsted, who is retiring after more than 10 years n the position, in late November.

Eappen is currently the Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs for Brigham and Women’s in Boston, MA. He also served as the interim leader for Brigham’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts since 2020, and is an associate professor of anesthesia at Harvard Medical School..

In a press release, the UVM Health Network said Eappen will take over at a “critical time” for the health system. Hospitals across the country face what UVM called “extraordinary cost inflation and the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

UVM Medical Center in Burlington has seen unusually long wait times for specialty care due to staffing issues.