UVM hosts virtual event to stand in solidarity for lives lost to racial injustices

Students, professors, and other UVM staff came together Wednesday afternoon to read the names of those who have recently lost their lives to racial injustices. The program got its name from the song ‘Amazing Grace’ whose lyrics talk about being lost and then found.

“The oppressed can’t remain oppressed forever, this is our time to rise up and continue the resolution,” Gerald Coleman, director of custodial services.

UVM’s division of diversity, equity and inclusion asked people to stand in solidarity and join them in ‘finding answers together’ to help tackle racism that exists both on and off the university’s campus.

“It’s impossible to be black in this country and not be filled with a sense of awareness of your visibility, vulnerability, and the potential dangers that it poses,” Jane Okech, professor/chairperson of the department of leadership and developmental sciences.

“Black people should not have to be courageous to simply go about the business of an ordinary day and an ordinary life,” said Beverly Colston, director of the mosaic center for students of color.

Speakers say they may not know all the answers to solving this, but one simple thing they can do is recognize and remember those who have lost their lives to racial injustices.

They did so Wednesday by saying their names.

“Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Tamir Rice,” said Rose Chapina, UVM graduate student. And countless others.

Students say the work cannot be delayed, if we expect to see real change in this lifetime.

“Maybe one day we can change some minds of others that see black people as inferior, so we can switch it and they can see us all as equal and one,” said Trissy Thompson, undergraduate class of 2021.