Burlington, VT – The mental health of students and faculty have been on the minds of officials at the University of Vermont in light of the recent shooting against three 20-year-old Palestinian men.

Special counseling services are now available for students and faculty at UVM. The university’s Counseling and Psychiatry Services (CAPS) have extended their hours, and while that normally happens around finals week, there are also counselors partnering with academic departments to create additional support spaces for students.

Counselors say that since the shooting, they have seen a slight uptick in students needing help.

Jennifer Phillips, the director of CAPS, said in part of a quote, “Part of our role as counselors is to help hold space for these really difficult conversations that hold a lot of complexity. It has been impacting students of various different identities in a multitude of ways…”

If you are experiencing mental health challenges during this time, you are strongly encouraged to contact mental health services.