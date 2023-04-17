Burlington, VT – The University of Vermont launched a new program on Monday that’s focused on amplifying access to lifesaving equipment around campus.

“No campus is completely free of any sort of emergency,” said Callum Becvarik, a training officer for UVM Rescue.

The Catamount Emergency Care Program, or CAT E-care, provides care training to any University of Vermont student, staff or faculty member, to prepare them for any emergency situation.

The campus already has 38 publicly accessible defibrillators, but will install more AED’s, along with stop-the-bleed kits and narcan in the coming years.

“It hits two really important things that are priorities for me, and that is health and wellness initiatives and providing high impact opportunities for our students. We all want our campus to stay safe and healthy,” said Patty Prelock.

The provost says the CAT E-care program is an innovative collaboration that will benefit the campus and the community.

“There’s such a difference when people on scene are trained in resuscitation or just have narcan laying around, given out by the state. It makes a difference in the care we’re able to provide and for the outcomes of our patients,” said Becvarik.

“It’s just good to have as many people as possible educated and trained on how they can help,” said Grace Donovan, a senior health sciences student.

The program also promotes interdisciplinary work, and UVM President Suresh Garimella was on-hand for the kickoff.



“Something as important as this has contributions from faculty, students and staff. I think it’s a nice combination of things that we do here,” said Garimella.

Garimella says ideally everyone on campus would receive emergency training.