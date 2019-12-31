UVM Medical Center names new President

Burlington, VT – Today, The University of Vermont Medical Center named Stephen Leffler, M.D., as its next president and chief operating officer, effective immediately. A 26-year veteran of the organization who earned both his undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Vermont, Dr. Leffler has been serving as the academic medical center’s interim president and chief operating officer since the retirement of Eileen Whalen in June 2019.

A native of Leicester, Vt., Leffler will lead the Burlington-based anchor hospital in The University of Vermont Health Network. Dr. John Brumsted, who has been with the organization for over 30 years and formerly served as president of UVM Medical Center, now serves as CEO of the Network, which also includes Porter Medical Center (Middlebury), Central Vermont Medical Center (Berlin) and Home Health and Hospice (Colchester) in Vermont, and Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (Plattsburgh), Elizabethtown Community Hospital (Elizabethtown) and Alice Hyde Medical Center (Malone) across Lake Champlain in northern New York.

Dr. Leffler, 55, has had a varied and successful career at UVM Medical Center, holding numerous leadership positions over the last two decades, including Director of the Emergency Department (2006-2011), President of the Medical Staff (2010-2011), Chief Medical Officer (2011-2017) and Chief Population Health and Quality Officer of UVM Health Network (2017-2019). His experience also includes serving on numerous boards and committees, including serving as President of the Vermont Medical Society (2018-2019), serving on the Governor’s Task Force for Prescription Drug Monitoring (2008-present), and serving on the boards of Vermont Managed Care and OneCare Vermont.

Dr. Leffler received his Bachelor of Science in Biology at UVM in 1986, and his medical degree from UVM’s Larner College of Medicine in 1990. He completed his residency in Emergency Medicine at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque in 1993 before returning to Vermont to raise his family and begin his professional career in the emergency department at UVM Medical Center. He is a tenured professor at UVM’s Larner College of Medicine and worked hard over many years to establish an Emergency Medicine residency program at UVM Medical Center, which opened in 2019. While serving as Chief Medical Officer, he completed a Master of Health Care Delivery Science at Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business, graduating in 2016. He has spoken extensively across the country about population health and the social determinants of health, sharing his experience working with the Champlain Housing Trust and other community partners to use supportive housing as a means to promote better health among the most vulnerable in our community.

Dr. Leffler lives in Hinesburg, with his wife, Robyn, also a Vermont native. They have two grown children.