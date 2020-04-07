UVM Medical Center surge site ready to take on COVID-19 patients if needed

BURLINGTON, VT- With help from the University of Vermont, the Vermont National Guard, and the state of Vermont, the UVM Medical Center has been able to set up a surge facility at UVM’S Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium.

UVM Medical Center health officials said they have been working on the surge facility for the past 10-12 days. The location is ready to be used but will only be in use when the hospital is close to capacity.

“We’ll be ready by the time the hospital needs us and that’s a very dynamic and changing picture. We are looking at the rate of increase and how many beds there are for the types of patients and the hospital. The plan is to have it filling up or getting close to capacity and then we would activate the gym,” said Dr. Erik Anderson.

According to medical staff, they are looking to use the gym when the last COVID-19 related areas inside the UVM Medical Center are at 60% capacity.

“Our goal is that COVID related patients would be in this space. These would be patients that would go through our emergency department or urgent care and passed off that triage and assessment. There’s a logarithm we put in place that would determine if they would be transferred,” said Director of Nursing Operations and Resources Daniel Hudson.

The Patrick gym facility is equipped with 50 beds, a pharmacy, and hospital technology.

“There’s a lot of I.T and communications infrastructure in the gym. This is important. It makes us just like any other unit in the hospital in terms of how we can view our patients and their electronic medical record,” said Dr. Anderson.

The facility also has a supply and staging area, as well as oxygen delivery devices and negative pressure tents.

“It’s our goal not to use that tent but should we need to escalate our care, we have the ability to safely care for our patients if they need more oxygen,” said Dr. Anderson.

While the facility is equipped for 50 patients, health officials said they have the ability to scale up to 100 patients. However, they hope they don’t have to use the facility at all.