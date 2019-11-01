UVM named one of the top green schools in the country

The Princeton Review has released it’s annual guide to the most green schools in the country. Some of the criteria used in the rankings include things like the percentage of students required to take courses in sustainability and the percent of researchers engaged in sustainability research to how much waste is recycled and composted.

Out of 413 colleges with strong commitments to green practices and programs, the University of Vermont comes in at No. 4. The ranking looks at other criteria as well, including academic offerings and initiatives, campus policies and practices, and green-career preparation for students.

Some of the stats that propelled the university to the number four spot, include: 0 containers of bottled water sold on campus, 100% certified renewable electricity is purchased for campus and 100% of undergraduates are required to take courses in sustainability. The ranking also considers student survey responses of how sustainability influences education and life on campus.