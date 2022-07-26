Burlington, VT — After the homicide-suicide that left two University of Vermont students dead, campus officials say they are committed to the safety and security of students.

“Our community is reeling right now in the wake of this tragedy, and we’re focused on supporting our students and supporting our community,” Erica Caloiero, the Vice Provost for Student Affairs. “We’ve begun to do outreach to students who we believe may be impacted, and our counseling services are available to students year-round. We’re encouraging students to make use of counseling if they feel that they need it and if they feel that it would be supportive.”

Caloiero says she didn’t personally know 22-year-old Kayla Noonan, who police say was shot to death by Mikal Dixon, 27, early Monday. Dixon then killed himself, police said. A third person was also shot and is being treated at UVM Medical Center. Caloiero said Noonan was a Community Entrepreneurship major.

Caloiero says the safety and well-being of students is the school’s top priority and noted that UVM is committed to supporting the students and broader community and that they “redoubling security efforts.”

Burlington police did not offer new information on its investigation of the case. On Tuesday, city Councilors representing the city’s Old North End, where the shootings took place, released a joint statement condemning the increase in gun violence in Burlington.

“This month, Burlington is left reeling after three young people were lost to gun violence. We, as local policy makers, call on state and federal officials to join us in acting to prevent further loss and suffering.”