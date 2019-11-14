UVM plans to freeze tuition for next year

BURLINGTON, VT – Students at the University of Vermont will not be paying more for tuition next year. On Thursday, UVM’s president Suresh Garimella announced a plan to freeze tuition starting in the fall of 2020. This means that beginning in the fall, tuition will not exceed what it was in 2019. It is in an effort to make college more accessible and feasible for all students.

Student loan debt is the second highest category of consumer debt in the U.S. Even higher than credit card debt. According to Garimella, there are 44 million borrowers that owe $1.6 trillion in student loan debt.

“We here at UVM accept the solemn responsibility to do all we can and ensure that a UVM education is accessible and affordable to a broad diversity of students including students from a broad socio-economic spectrum,” said Garimella.

Over the past several years tuition has increased by 3% . With a 0% tuition increase the university will have to compensate between $7 and $8 million. President Garimells says he will look at a number of ways UVM can gain additional revenue.

“Our first year retention rate is high. It is at 87%. It is high, but we need to do even better. We will grow our graduate, our non-degree, our online and summer enrollments, we’ll expand our flexible course offerings, as well as explore partnerships with the government industry,” said Garimella.

Tuition for in state students is over $16,000 while tuition for out of state students is just over $41,000 not including any other fees like room and board. Although, the tuition will not decrease, students feel it is a step in the right direction.

Jillian Scannell is the president of UVM’s Student Government Association. She is a senior who pays out of state tuition and believes that freezing tuition, even just for a year will make a big difference. “For students who know that UVM is going to be a great place for them, this will limit a lot of barriers there are,” said Scannell.

Other students are relieved to hear the news. “That makes me feel super relieved because I work two jobs during the school year to pay my tuition so that gives me a piece of mind and makes budgeting a lot easier for next year,” said UVM student Callahan Beck.