University of Vermont police are investigating two suspicious incidents on campus in which a man allegedly attempted to lure female students to his car.

On Tuesday, police received a report that just before 3:30 p.m. a man standing by a blue SUV with a side door open asked a female student walking by for help. The man allegedly directed the woman to look inside his car before he became more aggressive.

Witnesses told police that a large stuffed animal was inside the vehicle and that the rear of the vehicle had several bumper stickers.

That incident, which took place near the Fleming Museum on Colchester Avenue, was followed by a similar incident about 30 minutes later at the corner of Buell and South Willard streets.

The woman told police that the SUV appeared to be a Toyota 4-Runner, with a Blue Lives Matter sticker on the rear.

Campus police say that aren’t ready to confirm that the incidents are connected. They are searching for man described as dark-skinned, about between 5’9” and 5’11” tall and in his 30s.

UVM Chief of Police Tim Bilodeau says the encounters are unusual on campus and urged students to be careful. “We encourage people to not go towards people in that circumstance if it’s an unsafe situation and to create some distance and also to report to UVM Police,” he said.

The chief also encourages students to download Cat Safe, a mobile app that allows students to contact dispatch directly.

UVM police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the suspicious encounters or know anything about them to caIl Det. Barrie North at 802-656-3473and reference case number 23UV006758.