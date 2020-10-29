UVM possible cyber-attack

Officials are investigating possible causes of a system-wide network issue at UVM Health Network, including a malicious cyber-attack.

This problem is impacting the networks six hospitals in Vermont and New York.

Officials say they do not currently have a timeline for when systems will be restored.

The outage has led to a variety of impacts on each of the affiliates as to how patient care will be delivered.

There have been some changes to patient appointments during the outage and UVM Health Network is attempting to reach those patients who have been impacted.

UVM Health Network is rescheduling some elective procedures scheduled for Today, Thursday, October 29th, with the hope of resuming procedures on Friday, October 30th.