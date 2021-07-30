UVM sees uptick in student applications

The University of Vermont could see its largest incoming class this fall, as applications are up nearly 40% from last year.

This comes after many colleges saw a drop in enrollment during the pandemic. UVM faculty say they won’t have final numbers until the semester gets underway, but saw more than 25,000 applications this year, a record number for the university.

Vice provost of Enrollment, Jay Jacobs, says the uptick was largely fueled by out of state students.

“We’re seeing a lot of interest from out of state students who are choosing to come here because of the value and the frozen tuition,” Jacobs said. “And the relative safety here at the University of Vermont and the state of Vermont.”

Jacobs also cites the university’s handling of the pandemic, and relatively low case counts as another draw.