UVM students required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing on campus

As more and more college students come back to campus each one at UVM will be required to complete a COVID test. They’ll be required to get tested on a weekly basis beginning the day they get back to Burlington.

The Davis Center has been transformed into a testing center, with the goal to be in and out within 5 minutes.

“This center has been designed to handle a flow of roughly 15,000 people a week,” said Kevin Hytten, COVID-19 information and services center manager.

Once inside the Davis Center, students will be lined up 6 feet apart while awaiting their test and will watch an informational video about the process. The testing room is set up with stations that can accommodate 30 people simultaneously, each with an observer standing by to help guide them.

“The process is sticking a q-tip in your nose swirling it three times, sticking it in the other nostril and then putting it in a test tube,” Hytten explained.

The center has the capacity for 360 students to go through that process every hour. Hytten says it’ll then take less than 24 hours for students to get their results. This testing is also required for off-campus students who will be asked to schedule a half-hour time block.

“Nobody’s sliding under the radar, we have a complete process and data is being shared on a daily basis,” he said. “Our conduct office is reacting to that data and if students have missed the window they’re supposed to come, they’ll begin the judicial process.”

On-campus testing is optional for faculty and staff. Tests done at UVM are being sent daily to a lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts. So far, the center has done 900 tests.

Negative results will be shared through an app called ‘co-verified’. Routine testing will be required until mid-September, then school leaders will re-evaluate with health professionals.