UVM students, teachers, and faculty held a car protest against university cuts

A group of UVM teachers, students, and faculty gathered on UVM’s campus to host a car protest after it was announced that 72 faculty members will have their teaching and therefore their pay, cut by 25%. The UVM United Against cuts is a coalition that was formed after UVM executives announced these cuts.

Sarah Alexander, an associate professor of English at UVM says, “We just really want to get their attention and ask them to cut from the top. Instead of cutting classes and the curriculum, which will hurt faculty members and students. We want the overpaid administrators to look at their salaries and cut those first.”

They are also asking to be shown the books. Alexander says they don’t know if there is any real budget crisis because the faculty hasn’t been shown proof.

“We have been told enrollment in the college is up for the fall. So we want to know why they are cutting the salaries of the lowest-paid faculty members”, says Alexander.

According to the coalition, top administrators are making only symbolic gestures toward reducing their salaries. For example, President Suresh Garimella, whose base salary is $480,000 and whose total annual compensation is more than $630,000, pledged to forego one month of pay.

Rachel Montesano, a senior lecturer at UVM, is a single parent and says this reduction in her salary will hit pretty hard.

“It is going to produce food insecurity for my family and housing insecurity and also it’s going to force me to start looking for a part-time job while I am teaching full time.”

The administration also announced a hiring freeze that will terminate many part-time faculty who teach crucial courses across the university for about $6,000 per section. Members of the coalition say, non-teaching staff, many of whom already earn well below a livable wage, worry that the university’s budget-cutting will strike them next.

Montesano says over the past couple of years UVM has been making smaller cuts but nothing of this magnitude.

“UVM has been cutting programs, academic programs and they have been putting more money into marketing, branding, and administrative positions. So, students have fewer choices”, says Montesano.

Sarah Alexander says, “If we are losing all of these classes and we are losing all of this expertise, students are going to be in bigger classes with fewer choices.”

Sarah also says that it’s not just about the pay, it is about the community and the quality of education. She said they have written a number of letters to the board of trustees but they have yet to hear an answer. The coalition is calling on the administration to reverse course and instead pursue a strategy of “minimum pain with maximum gain.”