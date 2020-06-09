UVM students voice concern over increased BPD patrols near campus

As college students return to campus, some have expressed concern over more police near campus and in their communities.

“We have to make UVM truly accepting of all students,” said Lana Al-Namee, president of UVM student government. “Although we are a majority white school, it doesn’t mean we can just glaze over these issues.”

Al-Namee said many students have spoken out about the increased patrols.

Police presence can honestly activate a lot of anxiety for students, including myself,” she said. “Not because I’ve done anything wrong, but because of my identity.”

Mayor Miro Weinberger said this has been going on for 8 years now. He said it’s something the university pays for on certain weekends where in the past, there have been more disturbances and police calls recorded.

“They have been very successful in achieving the goals they were designed for,” Weinberger said. “Noise disturbances and complaints from residents about quality of life have gone down year after year after year.”

This year though, Weinberger said it’s less about the noise and more about monitoring gatherings that aren’t in compliance with Governor Scott’s social distancing guidelines. Still, students are hoping for an alternative.

“We’re trying to find that middle ground between community monitoring and keeping everyone safe the best we can,'” Al-Namee said.

Weinberger wants students to know the patrols will not continue indefinitely and the city is open to find more ways to resource other professionals, aside from uniformed police.

“They can respond instead of police, so perhaps over time, we could actually thus need less police,” he said. “That’s an outcome I would welcome and you heard last week the chief would welcome.”