UVM takes part in “Healthy Campus Week”

BURLINGTON, VT- This week, the non- profit, Partnership for a Healthier America launched its third annual “Healthy Campus Week.”

It is a national effort to promote healthy eating for college students across the country.

The University of Vermont’s dining service is run by Sodexo which is a food service and facility management company. Sodexo has teamed up with the Partnership for a Healthier America along with universities across the country to hold farmer’s markets.

Today, the university, along with student groups and faculty hosted a farmers market as a part of Sodexo’s plan for healthy campus week.

Julie Davis is a UMD student at UVM. She is in her second year of getting her masters in Dietetics. She became passionate about nutrition after having three kids and she decided to learn about the science behind it.

“I think it has an important message I’m a huge believer in trying to prevent chronic disease through nutrition and what we eat,” said Davis.

She also works with UVM’s on campus dinning to help educate students about nutrition.

“To educate college students when they are so impressionable about how to eat healthy, how to do it for themselves, and to learn those nutrients that are good for their bodies. They are at the perfect stage in their lives to do that and do it well to prevent chronic disease later on in life,” Davis said.

On Wednesday Julie took part in a campus farmer’s market as part of a national event put on by Sodexo.

The University of Vermont is one of 70 universities participating in Sodexo’s “Largest Farmers Market at Campuses Across America.”

The company’s mission is to bring locally sourced food and produce to students, so they can have a more sustainable and healthier diet.

Sustainability Manager for UVM dining Marissa Watson said, “Our farmers, our maple sugar makers, our dairy farmers, they make the products that help us to have these healthy and engaged diets.”

Kylie Hanley is a senior at UVM and a part of a student organization called Eco-Rep. “We love focusing on local food and providing students with local food and UVM dining along with echo reps really pushed people to think sustainable buying locally is way better than going to the grocery store and using a lot of packaging,” said Hanley.

Along with UVM dining, Eco-Rep which promotes sustainability on campus took part in the market.

“The students are demanding that they are a huge factor in moving that needle. There are so many clubs on campus and students that want to be a part of that,” said Davis

Marissa Watson said she is happy the university is located in a place like Vermont, where there are so many locally sourced food options. She is also grateful that Sodexo takes part in incorporating home grown foods into dining options.