Burlington, VT- Staff at the UVM Medical Center will be required to wear masks around patients starting Thursday, Jan. 11. UVMMC officials say the decision is in response to an increase in respiratory infections.

Staff will be required to wear a mask when in a patient’s room, or exam room, when working directly with patients, and when a patient requests it. According to a press release announcing the changes, this only applies to UVMMC employees and masking will still be optional for patients and visitors unless they’re showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as RSV, the flu, COVID, and Rhinovirus.

However, the hospital encourages all staff, patients, and visitors to consider wearing a mask while in any UVM Medical Center facilities. Stephen Leffler, president and chief operating center at UVMMC said, “Masking is a simple step that we can take to keep our patients safe and prevent staff illnesses and ensure that we are here to take care of our patients.”

The hospital will continue to monitor infection rates and hospitalizations to decide when it is safe to lift the masking requirement. According to data from the CDC, emergency department visits for respiratory illness were trending upward from the end of October to the end of December. In the last week of 2023, respiratory illness made up 5.5% of all emergency room visits, up from 1.7% at the beginning of September 2023.