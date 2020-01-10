UVM’s Board of Trustees Chair to Step Down

According to Seven Days, The University of Vermont’s board of trustees will choose a new chair at a meeting March 2 to replace David Daigle, who announced Thursday that he is stepping down. At a meeting earlier this week, the governance committee at the university nominated Ron Lumbra – the board vice chair, to be chair.

Daigle wrote in a letter to the UVM community, that after 10 years on the board and four as chair, he’ll step down at the end of February. His term was supposed to last until March of 2022. Daigle cited fundraising successes, physical improvements to the campus and strengthening of the “human capital” across the university as achievements that he and his colleagues can be proud of.

The recent turnover comes amid criticism about the board’s composition. Only six of its 25 members are women. Some faculty, students and lawmakers have called for gender parity. The limited racial diversity on the mostly white board has also been criticized. Lumbra, who is African American, would not be the the first chair of color, but he is one of few racial minorities on the board.