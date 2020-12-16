V-Trans and Vermont State Police warn of poor travel conditions Thursday

Did you know about 17% of car accidents occur in snowy conditions across the United States? For this reason, the Vermont Agency of Transportation and the Vermont State Police want to make sure you are taking safe steps before heading out Thursday.

With winter just on our doorstep, a winter storm in the forecast, and a number of recent accidents across the state due to slippery conditions, Vermont State Police are reminding people to take it slow.

“Whether we have a dusting of snowfall, or what we are projecting to have these next few days, its going to be a problem on the highways for sure” said Lieutenant Tara Thomas of the Vermont State Police.

V-Trans which has a team of almost 350 snowplow operators and over 250 plows say they are ready for the winter weather Thursday.

“During the storm, the expectation is that there will be snow on the road and the traveling will be compromised” said Todd Law of Vermont Agency of Transpiration. He continued “This is when we start asking for everybody to slow down, take it slow. One of the biggest nationwide pushes is the saying ‘Ice and Snow Take it Slow'”.

Driving speeds on the roadways are also a major issue in snow events.

“The minute you start letting your guard down and you take for granted what you are actually operating on is when you are probably going to find yourself in a situation that is unsafe and also unsafe for other motorists.” said Lieutenant Thomas.

As of December 1st, there have been 61 fatalities on Vermont’s roads in 2020. There were only 40 at this point in 2019, with a ten-year average of about 56 fatalities.

“Make sure that you are focused on what you are supposed to doing, driving. Avoid the distractions, avoid the cell phones. We have distractions all over the place.” said Law.

V-Trans also offers a live look at current conditions on roadways across the state, as well as a plow finder map to see when things are being maintained in your area.