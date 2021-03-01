Vacant Berlin Mall store to become vaccine hub

Syringes are pictured on a table as volunteers learn how to administer an injection during a vaccinator training day lesson ran by the St John’s Ambulance in Canary Wharf, east London, on January 30, 2021. – In a skyscraper in London, around 100 people, most of them without medical qualifications, are training to handle a syringe. They are preparing to join the army of volunteers deployed throughout the United Kingdom to vaccinate against the coronavirus on the chain. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

An empty store in the Berlin Mall is going to become COVID Vaccine Hub for the Central Vermont Medical Center.

The hospital is going to set up shop next in a portion of the vacant storefront, making it possible for the hospital, which has been vaccinating 50 Vermonters per day who are 75 or older, to increase the number to 200 when it opens and increase the number to 400 by April.

The clinic will be staffed five days a week by roughly three dozen medical professionals. The hospital has vaccinated 3,500 people in less than a month, but they did so using conference rooms and the lobby.