Vaccine clinics held for homeless people Monday and Tuesday

People experiencing homelessness rolled up their sleeves at a pop-up clinic Monday, held at the Hilltop Inn in Berlin. It’s one of several motels around the state housing homeless Vermonters during the pandemic.

About 30 people received the Moderna vaccine. Organizers say many people without secure housing also have underlying health issues. Good Samaritan Haven helped facilitate.

They tell us it’s hard enough being homeless in good times, and this is just one step to increasing access.

“Although the hilltop is on a bus line, it’s easier if we can actually bring things to people,” said Theresa Fannell, Health & Safety Coordinator. “It’s transportation, the registration system was difficult for some people. Again, we’re just trying to lower the barriers and make it as easy as possible.”

There will be another clinic like this Tuesday in Barre. The Old Town Hall will offer the vaccine between 12 and 5pm. No appointments are necessary.