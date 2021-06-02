Vaccine freebies: List of free and discounted things for vaccinated Americans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. government is making it easy to find out what incentives are being offered in return for receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.
This list will point you in the right direction for the deals, but requirements for getting the reward vary. Be aware you may need to show proof of vaccination.
The site Vaccines.gov helps people locate COVID-19 vaccines in their area and has information on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. The site also has a running list of companies offering rewards to customers and employees.
But to make it easier to find, we’ve compiled them here:
Before you get your vaccine
- Lyft & Uber
- Free rides to vaccination sites
- Bright Horizons, KinderCare, Learning Care Group, YMCA
- Free child care
Rewards after you get your vaccine
- 10% off a purchase after getting vaccinated at one of these locations
- Acme
- Albertsons
- Carrs
- Haggen
- Jewel-Osco
- Safeway
- Randalls
- Pavilions
- Star Market
- Tom Thumb
- United Supermarkets
- Vons
- Shaws
- Premium Content to users who show vaccination status on app
- Bumble
- Hinge
- Match
- Tinder
- BLK & Chispa
- Will boost the profile of users who show their vaccination status on the app
- CVS
- Sweepstakes to win free cruises, tickets to Super Bowl LVI, and cash prizes
- Door Dash
- $2 million in gift cards to community health centers to incentivize vaccinations
- Krispy Kreme
- A free donut to customers who show their vaccination card to prove they are fully vaccinated
- Kroger
- Sweepstakes to win $1 million and free groceries for a year
- Major League Baseball (MLB)
- Free tickets in June
- Major League Soccer (MLS)
- 30% discount for in-stadium merchandise purchases and a sweepstakes to win a trip to the 2021 All-Star Game
- Microsoft
- Thousands of Xboxes to Boys and Girls Clubs in hard-hit areas to help promote the importance of vaccinations
- NASCAR
- A sweepstakes including 2022 DAYTONA 500 tickets
- National Football League (NFL)
- 25% discount on merchandise and a drawing for a chance to win 50 tickets to Super Bowl LVI
- Spotify
- Sweepstakes to win tickets to Independent Music Venues
- Target
- $5 off your purchase after getting vaccinated in a CVS based in a Target store
- United Airlines
- “Your Shot to Fly” Sweepstakes for Mileage Plus members to win a year of free flights or a roundtrip for two in any class of service
- Vitamin Shoppe
- A free healthy snack or beverage
Companies offering paid-time off to employees
- Aldi
- Allstate
- Apple
- Ardent Mills
- AT&T
- Amtrak
- Bank of America
- Best Buy
- Chobani
- Citigroup
- Darden Resturants
- Disney
- Dollar General
- General Mills
- IBM
- Jabil
- JPMorgan Chase
- Krispy Kreme
- LEGO
- Marriott
- Martin Marietta
- McDonald’s
- Minuteman Press
- Pepsi
- Starbucks
- Target
- Trader Joe’s
- Tyson Foods
- United Health Group
- United Airlines
- Walmart (also offering $75)
- Wells Fargo
- ShiptPaid (also offering $50 to its workers — known as “shoppers”)
- Tractor Supply Co (also offering $50)
Additional incentives for employees to get vaccinated
- Companies offering money $100
- Albertsons: $100 for associates
- AutoZone: $100
- Bridgestone: $100
- JBS USA and Pilgrim’s: $100
- Kroger: $100
- Amazon: $80 to front-line employees
- Bolthouse Farms:$500
- BRIA Health Services: $150
- Houston Methodist$500
- Instacart: $25 to its workers — known as “shoppers”
- Lidl:$200
- Petco Health and Wellness Company: $75
- American Airlines
- An extra vaccination day and $50 of points in the company’s recognition platform
- Anthem
- Credit toward medical premiums
- Delta
- Financial incentives to get vaccinated
- Publix
- $125 gift cards