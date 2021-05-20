Vaccine pop-up clinic at North Beach Thursday and Friday

Thursday was the perfect day for a trip to the beach and a shot in the arm. Dozens of people got their vaccine at North Beach Thursday afternoon. It’s another push by Queen City leaders to make it more accessible to Burlingtonians.

The single dose Johnson and Johnson shot was administered, no appointments were required.We caught up with people who say convenience was key.

“It was very fast and easy,” said Shannon Harkey. “I think going to where people are is going to make a big difference instead of people having to take time off work or drive, it’s where someone already is.”

The clinic will be back at North Beach Friday from 12 to 2:30 p.m. There will be another pop up clinic this Saturday on Church Street.