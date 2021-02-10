Valentine’s Day recipes you can make at home

If you are thinking of staying home this Valentine’s Day and making a meal for someone special, we have a couple of recipes you should try.

Local 44’s Brittany Wier went to Spruce Peak in Stowe, Vermont to get a cooking lesson from Executive Chef, Sean Blomgren and Pastry Chef, Jessica Quiet. Chef Sean made Salt-Roasted Pitchfork Beets. This includes stracciatella, walnut-crumble, tarragon, horseradish, and frisee. He also made Shrimp & Grits with jumbo prawns, harissa, charred tomato, guanciale, and heirloom polenta.

Pastry Chef Jessica made a Valrhona Chocolate Torte with darjeeling tea, raspberry, hibiscus meringue, and ruby heart macaron.

These delicious dishes can also be found on Spruce Peak’s Valentine’s Day To-Go menu!