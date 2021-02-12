Valentine’s Day weekend event to enjoy with someone special

Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to show your support for local businesses. Especially regional wine makers!

This weekend, Snow Farm Vineyards in South Hero, Vermont is celebrating wine and chocolate. On February 13th and 14th, the first 10 customers each day will receive a complimentary box of nonpareils from Vermont Nut Free Chocolate. They will also be giving away recipe cards for red wine hot chocolate and mulled wine.

Local 44’s Brittany Wier visited the vineyard to learn about the perfect wine pairings.