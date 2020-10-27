VCAAP application relaunch

Earlier this year the Thomas Diary of Rutland was forced to shut down after nearly 100 years in business. The owners said they just lost too much money to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to protect other farms, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture is extending the deadline for the three economic relief programs.

The due date for the relaunch of the Vermont COVID-19 dairy application and the agriculture/ working lands applications is now November 15th.



“The idea of the VCAAP application is to provide financial support to businesses that have had losses due to the pandemic. so we recognized businesses have struggled particularly in the agriculture and food and working lands arena and have not been in a position to steadily grow their business or in certain circumstances even maintain their businesses,” said Director of Agriculture Development Division at Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets, Abby Wilard.

The Vermont State Legislature allocated $34 million in federal coronavirus relief funds for agriculture applicants who have lost income, additional expenses, and market disruption because of COVID-19.

All are encouraged to apply as applications are reviewed on a first-come-first-serve basis until all funds are gone.



“The hope is that these resources will give the businesses the kind of boost that they need,” said Wilard.

If you are interested in applying or learning more information head on over to Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets where there are also how to videos on the whole process.