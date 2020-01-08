Vermont 2020 Legislative session begins

MONTPELIER,CT- For the next few months the state house will be a busy place for lawmakers in Vermont. As the 2020 session was gaveled in, two new members were sworn in. Peter Reed of Braintree and Kristi Morris of Springfield, appointed by the governor last spring, after former Rep. Bob Forguites died.

After some announcements, house speaker Mitzi Johnson went right into talking about issues for the upcoming session. The group will pick up debate on a medical monitoring bill, raising the minimum wage, and paid family and medical leave.

Johnson also wants to discuss a regional approach to a transportation climate initiative.

“Too many can’t afford the pressures of childcare healthcare and housing not to mention the damages caused to homes and properties by storms like the one we saw on Halloween. Those storms can be devastating to homes and businesses to Vermonters health and livelihoods, that’s why we cannot turn a blind eye to the dangerous effects of climate change,” said Johnson.

The house and senate are set to debate on many of these issues at the legislative session continues.