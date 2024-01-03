Montpelier, VT- Vermont’s 2024 Legislative Session is officially underway, and it didn’t take long after the gavel dropped to feel a sense of urgency in the statehouse. Of the more than one hundred new bills introduced, one bill on flood recovery took the spotlight with a desperate message from a few lawmakers to their peers.

While the session began inside, it was an event outside that got the most attention. Led by four State Representatives from the Montpelier area, several dozen people rallied on the statehouse steps, sending a message to the General Assembly and Governor Phil Scott that they want a new flood recovery and preparedness bill to be passed.

Rep. Kate McCann (D-Montpelier), one of the four leading the rally, said, “Our ask for you is that you knock on Governor Scott’s door and ask him to put flood resiliency and flood recovery at the forefront of the budget.”

Rep. Conor Casey (D-Montpelier), said, “Let’s be clear, we’re fighting for our very existence here. The capital city, Barre, and other communities, we cannot weather another flood like the one we saw. If we do, it’s the end of us.”

The Flood Recovery OMnibus Bill would allocate more than $50 million from Vermont’s general fund to help the state recover and prepare for the next flood. Its early supporters include farmers and business owners, as well as quite a few Montpelier residents.

Mayor Jack McCullough says Montpelier had to cut at least $1.5 million out of its budget due to lost property taxes and other revenue. “I’ve lived in Montpelier for 40 years,” said McCullough, “and this is the worst year we have ever had in the whole time I’ve been here, this is the worst budget year we’ve ever had in the time I’ve been here.”

Many others shared stories of why they want the bill passed and they want to see more money granted to the towns, businesses, and people who need it most.

Michael Billingsley, Plainfield emergency management director, said, “Eight inches of rain is not going to be uncommon in the future, and that’s a very, very important thing to prepare for.”

Shawna Trader, CEO of the Rainbow Bridge Community Center said, “Act like you swam neck-deep in the pain of our people. Act like you suffered that because we did.”

Governor Phil Scott is scheduled to deliver his State of the State address on Thursday at 2 pm. You can watch on ABC22/FOX44 or right here on mychamplainvalley.com.