Vermont 211 to return to 24 hour service

Beginning December 6th, Vermonters will once again have around the clock access to services provided by 211.

“We wish it could have come sooner, but we’re pleased that were able to resume that 24 hour coverage,” said Sean Brown, Deputy Commissioner for the Department for Children and Family Services.

The state wasn’t able to maintain 24 hour coverage, after losing an out of state vendor, which provided the bulk of its after hour and weekend staffing. Since October, Brown said its forced some services to be scaled back.

“Anyone calling maybe for childcare or they need help with taxes or a multitude of things, that had reduced services,” he said. “They also provide after hours eligibility for emergency housing.”

Something brown said was crucial to restore ahead of the winter months and bitter cold, so the state can provide a safety net for homeless Vermonters.

“We have a policy called adverse weather,” he said. “We want to make sure you’re state and people aren’t freezing to death in the state of Vermont.”

Under the new agreement, the call center will take calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Officials say it’s thanks to additional staffing, as well as a new contract with the New England call center.

211 connects Vermonters to more than 1,000 agencies around the state.