Vermont adopts first ever Climate Action Plan

Vermont now has a pathway forward to ensure concrete action will be taken against climate change.

Johanna Miller leads the Vermont Natural Resources Council and says the collective actions of people around the globe, are causing the planet to heat up.

“Vermonters have felt the consequences of that,” Miller said. “This summer especially, rain events in Southern Vermont that are wiping out roads and bridges and really impacting people’s lives.”

The plan took more than a year to develop, and includes 230 proposed measures, such as clean heating programs, transitioning to electric vehicles, and a statewide environmental justice police. Some will require legislative approval, and allocating more funding.

“We have a lot of work to do to turn this plan and its good ideas into real on the ground action and we’re prepared to do that,” Ben Walsh, with the Vermont Public Interest Research Group said.

At the same time, climate council members who serve in Governor Scott’s administration voted the plan down.

In a statement, they said, “the legislature imposed an unrealistic time frame on the work it expected this body to accomplish which has resulted in an unfortunate lack of transparency into the impact of the plan, particularly on rural Vermont and disadvantaged communities.”

Wash says it’s crucial the work is done in an equitable way, that works for all Vermonters. That includes talking with people about what they can do to cut their bills and emissions.

“We need to invest in community outreach, translation for Vermonters who may not speak English as their first language,” Walsh said. “Really getting things like that right is going to be the difference between lifting some boats, and lifting all boats with climate action.”