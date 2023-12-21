Burlington, VT- A new office and grant funding for the Vermont Afghan Alliance is helping Afghans resettle in Vermont and build new lives. A ribbon-cutting ceremony to recognize the organization’s efforts was held on Thursday.

The new office on Main St marks new possibilities to help address the gaps in service for resettlement in the Green Mountain State. Molly Gray, executive director of the Vermont Afghan Alliance, says the office is symbolic of the organization’s larger efforts.

“The truth is, this is not the work, it’s not here cutting the ribbon. The work is what we do every day, and it’s hard work,” said Gray. That work includes providing driving lessons, interpretation, legal rights training, community forums, and case management for refugees from Afghanistan. Gray also announced new grant funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement and the Vermont State Refugee Office.

Wazir Hashimi, a co-founder of the Vermont Afghan Alliance, relocated to Vermont permanently before the Vermont Afghan Alliance began in 2022. Hashimi said, “Our goal is to help every Afghan refugee feel empowered to live a healthy, prosperous, happy life here in the Green Mountain State.”

Hashimi says conflict abroad led him to start the organization. “Thousands of Afghans began fleeing from the Taliban Regime, and hundreds of them arrived in Vermont,” Hashimi said, “and I feel a deep desire to help.”

Governor Phil Scott commended the VAA for their work. “We’re a nation that was founded by those seeking a better life,” Scott said, “new opportunities, protection from oppression, and more.”

Gray says the Alliance’s Board is 60% Afghan-run, noting her position is only temporary to help the organization get its feet off the ground. Drukhshan Farhad, the program officer for the VAA, is thankful for the funding assistance.

“Given the welcoming nature of Vermont, I believe with a little help, the Afghan community will find its place among us,” Farhad said, “I would like to take this moment to express my gratitude to Vermonters who have embraced the Afghan community with open arms.” To date, about 300 Afghans have resettled in communities in Vermont, including Brattleboro, Bennington, Rutland, Montpelier, and the greater Burlington area.

On September 30, 2023, the Alliance received notice of award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement that its grant proposal had been selected for funding through the Ethnic Community Self-Help (ECSH) Program. The Program supports community-based organizations helping refugees adjust to life in the United States.

Through the ECSH Grant, the Alliance will receive $250,000 a year for three years to provide services including driving lessons, interpretation and translation assistance, legal rights training, community forums, and assistance with case management. The grant assists the Alliance in hiring staff and opening an office.

In November, the Alliance was also selected for a grant through the Vermont State Refugee Office led by State Refugee Coordinator Tracy Dolan. The grant provides the Alliance $200,000 per year for two years to implement an Afghan Employment Program aimed at job placement and supporting Vermont employers in serving as welcoming workplaces for the Afghan community. The grant additionally assists the Alliance with maintaining an office and employing a program officer.