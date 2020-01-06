Vermont AG Donovan settles with senior living management group over violations

Burlington, VT – Earlier today, Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced that his office has reached a settlement with Maryland-based Woodbine Senior Living, LLC, for violations of Vermont’s

Consumer Protection Act. Woodbine was the manager of a 56-bed residential care home called Spring Village at Essex in Essex Junction, Vermont. The settlement resolves claims that, under Woodbine’s management, Spring Village—a “memory care” home—misrepresented to families of prospective residents that it would be able to care for their loved ones at all stages of dementia and aging.

According to the AG’s office, Woodbine made representations that residents of Spring Village would be able to “age in place,” receive “end of life care,” and therefore never have to move again. These representations were critical to families looking for a facility that could accommodate a progressive illness such as dementia, and looking to avoid later having to move their loved ones, given the traumatic impact moves can have on individuals with dementia and Alzheimer’s. However, as a residential

care home, Spring Village was significantly restricted by state laws and regulations as to the level of care it was permitted to provide. Due to these restrictions, multiple residents who moved to Spring Village under the

promise of “aging in place” later received notices of discharge when their needs came to exceed the facility’s license. Families who received such notices scrambled to either legally challenge them or find new care options for their loved ones.

According to the terms of the settlement from Donovan’s office, Woodbine has agreed to:

• Never again operate a long-term care facility in Vermont;

• Pay $62,000 to the State of Vermont;

• Pay $48,000, in total, to 48 consumers (each receiving $1,000) who moved family members to Spring Village during the time period April 2016 to October 2017; and

• Pay $10,000 to the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association for its statewide care and support program initiatives for individuals impacted by Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias.