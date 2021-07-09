Vermont AG not on board with multi-state opioid settlement with Purdue Pharma

New York state is expected to receive at least $200 million in the resolution with Purdue Pharma. The terms also require the company to close for good and disclose millions of pages of documents. Attorney General Leticia James says there’s no perfect solution to this.

“I don’t think any of us will say this deal is perfect,” James said. “But, we can’t let perfect be the enemy of the good. We can’t let perfect be the enemy of getting results.”

The agreement includes 13 other states– Massachusetts, Maine, and New Jersey, to name a few. Vermont is yet to get on board.Vermont’s TJ Donovan says this is not a good deal for the green mountain state.

“We object to the bankruptcy plan,” Donovan said. “The idea that billionaires can use their wealth go to bankruptcy court and have their cases dismissed from a state, because they’re essentially putting money toward the deal in bankruptcy court, I find objectionable.”

Vermont is however, hopping on a multi-state lawsuit against Google, over app store practices. The suit alleges google inflates prices in the google play store, by unlawfully restricting competition. Donovan estimates it’s caused a 30 percent increase on purchases for Vermonters.

“You’re paying more money and it means you don’t have choice,” he said. “When you walk into a store, you have choice. You look at products and you contrast prices and you make a choice. Here, you don’t because they have a monopoly on the distribution of apps.”